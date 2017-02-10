Police: Woman shot after possible road rage incident

The victim told police that she and her friend were followed home by a gray sedan. (WSMV)

Police say a case of road rage may have led up to a shooting in Antioch overnight.

The victim told police that she and her friend were followed home by a gray sedan.

When they pulled into Bell Hollow Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Friday, they said someone fired shots at them from inside the other car.

A female passenger was struck in the leg and backside. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting but say the evidence shows this may have been caused by a road rage incident.

