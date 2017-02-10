1 injured in crash on I-40 in Wilson County - WSMV Channel 4

1 injured in crash on I-40 in Wilson County

Posted: Updated:
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

At least one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 40 near Lebanon on Thursday night.

A car and truck collided near the exit for Linwood Road around 9:30 p.m.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours but reopened shortly after midnight Friday.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.