1 person airlifted to hospital after wreck on I-840

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV) The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

All lanes on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County have just reopened after a rollover crash.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Friday just east of Nashville Highway.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, LifeFlight was sent to to the scene.

One person was trapped inside the car. It's not clear how serious this person's injuries are.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

