1 person airlifted to hospital after wreck on I-840

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

All lanes on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County have just reopened after a rollover crash.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Friday just east of Nashville Highway.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, LifeFlight was sent to to the scene.

One person was trapped inside the car. It's not clear how serious this person's injuries are.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Car flipped over guardrail off 840 near Symrna. Hearing 1 person may have been lifeflighted. Waiting to confirm. Both lanes of hwy are open pic.twitter.com/6EpwLrZDsH — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 10, 2017

Rutherford County Sheriff's office tells me the driver was trapped in the car. Driver's belongings scattered on the side of 840. — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 10, 2017

Crews have towed this car away from the scene: 840 w near Symrna. All lanes of 840 are open pic.twitter.com/IwwnPb2QWN — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 10, 2017

