Vanderbilt professor has high praise for Supreme Court Justice nominee

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation officials are warning members about a number of scam phone calls where fraudulent callers are posing as employees of Middle Tennessee Electric, contacting members, and claiming their account is past due and subject to cutoff.More >>
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation officials are warning members about a number of scam phone calls where fraudulent callers are posing as employees of Middle Tennessee Electric, contacting members, and claiming their account is past due and subject to cutoff.More >>
Officials confirm two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials confirm two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Nashville is off to the races! The 76th Iroquois Steeplechase kicks off this Saturday, May 13, at Percy Warner Park.More >>
Nashville is off to the races! The 76th Iroquois Steeplechase kicks off this Saturday, May 13, at Percy Warner Park.More >>
The 2017 Shoney's 5K Family Fun Run & Walk kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The 2017 Shoney's 5K Family Fun Run & Walk kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The Preds win Game 1 of a series for the third time in these playoffs. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.More >>
The Preds win Game 1 of a series for the third time in these playoffs. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.More >>
There’s a small Metro elementary school off Nolensville Road that’s often overlooked because of the poor, immigrant families it serves.More >>
There’s a small Metro elementary school off Nolensville Road that’s often overlooked because of the poor, immigrant families it serves.More >>
Employees of Adopt an Auto and Merba's Gallery on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville say storm water runoff has caused their parking lot to cave in.More >>
Employees of Adopt an Auto and Merba's Gallery on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville say storm water runoff has caused their parking lot to cave in.More >>
The Justice for Jocques Coalition held a silent protest on Friday night.More >>
The Justice for Jocques Coalition held a silent protest on Friday night.More >>
One thing that makes the Jocques Clemmons case complex is that police say Clemmons dropped a gun while trying to flee and picked it back up.More >>
One thing that makes the Jocques Clemmons case complex is that police say Clemmons dropped a gun while trying to flee and picked it back up.More >>
District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday that one of the key factors that prompted his decision not to recommend charges against Officer Joshua Lippert in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons was the statements a witness made in her interview with police.More >>
District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday that one of the key factors that prompted his decision not to recommend charges against Officer Joshua Lippert in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons was the statements a witness made in her interview with police.More >>
Officials confirm two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials confirm two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation officials are warning members about a number of scam phone calls where fraudulent callers are posing as employees of Middle Tennessee Electric, contacting members, and claiming their account is past due and subject to cutoff.More >>
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation officials are warning members about a number of scam phone calls where fraudulent callers are posing as employees of Middle Tennessee Electric, contacting members, and claiming their account is past due and subject to cutoff.More >>
Employees of Adopt an Auto and Merba's Gallery on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville say storm water runoff has caused their parking lot to cave in.More >>
Employees of Adopt an Auto and Merba's Gallery on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville say storm water runoff has caused their parking lot to cave in.More >>
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a student complained about Darin Plumlee's alleged inappropriate behavior.More >>
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a student complained about Darin Plumlee's alleged inappropriate behavior.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
Officials say multiple people have died in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials say multiple people have died in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Nashville is off to the races! The 76th Iroquois Steeplechase kicks off this Saturday, May 13, at Percy Warner Park.More >>
Nashville is off to the races! The 76th Iroquois Steeplechase kicks off this Saturday, May 13, at Percy Warner Park.More >>
William Harper was shot in the head last year during a home invasion, causing him to be unable to talk, walk or move one of his arms.More >>
William Harper was shot in the head last year during a home invasion, causing him to be unable to talk, walk or move one of his arms.More >>
District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday that one of the key factors that prompted his decision not to recommend charges against Officer Joshua Lippert in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons was the statements a witness made in her interview with police.More >>
District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday that one of the key factors that prompted his decision not to recommend charges against Officer Joshua Lippert in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons was the statements a witness made in her interview with police.More >>