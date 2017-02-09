Vanderbilt professor has high praise for Supreme Court Justice nominee

Tim Meyer, a professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School, has worked with Judge Neil Gorsuch in the past. (WSMV)

One Vanderbilt law professor says President Donald Trump made the right pick when he nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court Justice.

Tim Meyer, a professor of law and Enterprise Scholar at Vanderbilt Law School, spent a year in close quarters with the 49-year-old Gorsuch, clerking in Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. Meyer was one of six people working in the judge's chambers in 2007-2008 and calls Gorsuch a great mentor.

"It wasn't until I worked for him that I actually learned how to write," said Meyers. "He's one of the most brilliant writers, I think, on the federal bench. He takes a great deal of pride in making sure that his opinions are clear and can be understood by the litigants themselves, not just lawyers."

A graduate of Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, Meyer calls Gorsuch "one of the kindest people he's ever met." A lover of the outdoors, Meyer says he and the judge would go running after work and that Gorsuch would organize skiing and fly fishing weekends for his clerks.

Meyer also calls his former boss a great mentor and "independently minded," who rules according to the facts of the case and the law that applies.

"He's going to reach the results that he believes are right given the way the law is written, without a regard for politics," Meyer added.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.