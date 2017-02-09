Jury expected to rule in trial of man accused of murdering infant son

A verdict is expected Thursday night in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his own infant son.

The murder trial of Robert Huse wrapped up around 6 p.m. The jury began deliberating at 7:20 p.m.

Huse’s son, Grayson Sanders Huse, died back in 2012. He was exactly 81 days old.

An autopsy revealed Grayson died from blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives say Huse was the only one with his son when he was injured.

In closing arguments, Huse’s attorney argued there's no way of knowing exactly when the injury took place. He said even though Huse was with Grayson when he stopped breathing, it doesn’t prove he was with him when the injury happened.

The defense said that could have happened days before. The District Attorney argued that's highly unlikely.

He also pointed to a previous abuse charge against Huse. In 2008, Huse received two years probation after police say another one of his children suffered a similar head injury at 5 months old.

The grandfather of that child said he's been waiting years for justice.

“Me and my wife sat up, 24 hours, night and day with that baby, ‘cause we thought for sure that he would die,” William Heggie said.

Channel 4’s crew ran into Huse four years ago at his son's gravesite.

He didn't want to go on camera, but told us this: “I think it's wrong my son is getting involved in this. I mean, he’s resting in peace. That's the way it needs to be."

