TDOT worker's family wants justice

J.R. Rogers was changing a tire on I-40 when he was hit. (Source: Family photos / Caring Bridge)

It was a tragic Christmas Eve for the family of a Good Samaritan.

James Rogers, A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker, was changing a tire on the side of Interstate 40 when a driver hit and killed him.

The driver, Dennis Castellanos-Moreno, currently faces misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license or insurance.

He has no charges for taking someone's life, something Rogers’ family is having a hard time grasping.

“He had one of the most distinct laughs, and I can still hear it today, and his smile," said Carla Muehlhauser, Rogers’ sister.

Rogers, or J.R. as his family called him, died a hero. Police said while he was helping change a flat tire in Hermitage, Castellanos-Moreno was not paying attention to cars slowing down. He slammed on his brakes, which caused him to lose control of his car and hit Rogers.

"He has Christmas presents that are still wrapped, and he has a 5-year-old son who wants to know why he has to be the one in school without a daddy," Muehlhauser said.

Rogers was in the hospital for days, including Christmas, but he later died from his injuries.

"When I got the call to go the hospital and then we found out he was an illegal and wasn't supposed to be on the road, he wasn't even supposed to be in this country, and the kind of emotional damage that can do to you knowing that could have been prevented," said Brian McCreey, who calls Rogers his uncle.

Channel 4 has not been able to independently verify that Castellanos-Moreno is an illegal immigrant, but we do know he is being detained right now by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"They wouldn't extradite for the misdemeanor, so they wouldn't extradite him from the facility he is at in Louisiana to Tennessee," Muehlhauser said.

Castellanos-Moreno had a court appearance on Wednesday, but he never showed.

Muehlhauser said she is worried Castellanos-Moreno will be deported before his next court date in March.

"If you break the law and a death occurs, should you not be held accountable for that?" she said. "I know the end result isn't going to change. It's just the fact that we have that day where he is officially held accountable for what he did."

