Sheriff Hall explains why he declined meeting with Trump

When other executive committee members of the National Sheriffs' Association were meeting President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall was in a Washington D.C. convention hall, waiting for a previously scheduled board meeting to begin.

Hall said no to the meeting at the White House. He was the only executive committee member to decline the invitation.

Hall made a conscious decision to sit out after learning more about what the unexpected meeting would be about.

"The very first day, it felt to me like an opportunity to go discuss issues that are important to sheriffs. That's what it sounded like," Hall said. "That's what I think would be important."

He said the following day, the committee was briefed in more detail.

"It then became clear that it was an endorsement of the policies that have been rolled out recently, executive orders and others,” the sheriff said.

Hall refused to stand behind the executive orders on immigration and the travel ban. A federal court of appeals ruled Thursday that ban would not be reinstated.

"In that briefing, I asked the question of, 'Well, are we going to get to bring up questions and issues of concerns to sheriffs, to me?'" Hall recalled. "That totally changed my understanding of what the visit may be, and I just don't think it's my role to go endorse or photo op for something so complicated as immigration in this town that we're all struggling with to understand better.

"I wasn't interested in going to endorse any president on issues that I don't understand or believe my role as sheriff is here to do," he added.

Hall's decision has caused a backlash, not only from sheriffs at the conference, but also back home.

"It has shocked me," Hall said. "There's people yelling in the airport in my hometown I've grown up in. There are phone calls all day long.”

Hall, who is on the path to become president of NSA, stands by his decision, saying he is a pretty outspoken person.

"We need answers for those things more than we need endorsements for them at this point,” he said.

Hall has faced criticism over the years for his participation in federal immigration programs.

"I’ve been in the trenches on immigration in Nashville for years," the sheriff said. "I've been accused of being too tough on it and too lenient on it."

He participated in the controversial 287(g) program in 2007, giving deputies the authority to detail illegal immigrants after booking them in jail. He cut ties with the program in 2012 after the contract ended. The city now operates under the "Secure Communities" initiative, implemented under President Barack Obama, where every detained person's fingerprint is automatically sent to ICE. The 287(g) program is being revived in the Trump administration, but Hall doesn't plan to join in on that program again.

Under Secure Communities practices in 2015, there were 42,185 bookings in the Davidson County Jail. Of those, 1,740 people arrested were foreign born, and 450 people had detainers placed on them and were picked up by ICE after being booked.

In 2016, 39,901 people were booked in the Davidson County Jail. Of those, 1,723 people arrested were foreign born, and 592 of those people were detained and picked up by ICE.

Hall said immigration is not the most pressing issue facing local law enforcement, mental illness is.

"In our system last year in Nashville, 1.5 percent of the people arrested was turned over to immigration. Over 30 percent of the people are mentally ill. Now what would you rather me work on?" Hall said. "My thing is mental health. It's the thing that I'm passionate about here locally with building and diverting and working on that. It's on the agenda usually. And we have different groups doing workshops on that.”

