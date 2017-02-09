Donation page removed for man's hemp oil treatment for epilepsy

A McMinnville father said he was counting on money raised on GoFundMe to buy a year's supply of treatment for his son's epilepsy. That treatment is a cannabis oil. The father said GoFundMe has yanked down the page.

"He has autism, epilepsy and OCD," said Phillip Holland, referring to his son, Phillip Jr. "He's 24 years old, and this has been an ongoing thing for 20 years plus."

In 2015, a bill passed in Tennessee to allow specific small amounts of cannabis oil for epileptic patients.

"It was like a new lease, a new hope," Holland said. "It was something that we were just excited about."

Holland said his family began ordering CBD Hemp Oil from a company out of Colorado for his son.

"For the first time in years, maybe 20 years, he slept through the night," Holland said. "That's remarkable. We've got enough for about three more weeks."

Holland said after raising nearly $1,000 for CBD Hemp Oil on GoFundMe, something went wrong.

"I woke up the next day, and GoFundMe had canceled our account," Holland said. "The money was gone. There was no way to get in touch with them but an auto reply. I felt like a balloon somebody had just stuck a pin into. I was disappointed."

GoFundMe did not return Channel 4's requests for comment by news time.

Holland said he received an email from GoFundMe saying the money would be returned to the donors.

He forwarded a message from WePay saying, "Current US federal law prohibits the purchase and sale of cannabis and cannabis extracts. Subsequently, WePay is unable to process payments connected to the production or sale of cannabis, even in situations where such payments would be permitted under state law."

WePay sent an additional statement to Channel 4 saying:

To comply with federal law and a December 2016 DEA notice regarding marijuana extracts, WePay's bank and card association partners prohibit us from processing payments for any scheduled substance including CBD oil. We recognize that enforcement of our Terms of Service may impact some campaigns, but we must comply with federal law.

Holland pointed out there are many other pages on GoFundMe raising money for CBD oil He said he doesn't understand why they were singled out.

"I feel like they should have vetted it or done the research before they allowed us to start a campaign and get our hopes up," Holland said. "Don't count your eggs before they're hatched. I was counting on that. They should review that before they allow you to start a campaign. We had high hopes, and all of a sudden, it's gone. We're going to get the product for Phil one way or another. We know the people who supported us there, they're going to continue to support us. We're going to move forward and focus on the positive."

