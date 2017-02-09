Attorney Bryan Lewis to plead guilty to misconduct

Attorney Bryan Lewis will reportedly plead guilty to violating rules of professional conduct.

It stems from a case where Lewis requested and received special treatment from Judge Casey Moreland on behalf of his client, developer David Chase.

In the summer of 2014, Chase was arrested after being accused of assaulting a girlfriend he had been involved with.

Chase called Lewis to step in as his attorney. A phone call from Lewis to his friend, Judge Moreland, led to special treatment for Chase. He was not required to spend 12 hours in jail to “cool off” like any other defendant.

Police said once Chase was released that night, he returned and attacked the same woman a second time.

The course of events in the Chase case led to a rare public reprimand for Moreland.

In the midst of another troubling set of allegations, Lewis will plead guilty to violating the code of conduct expected of attorneys.

His punishment will be “public censure,” or a strong statement of disapproval from his peers.

The plea will be considered and finalized by a full disciplinary board next month.

The Board of Professional Responsibility said Lewis has never been disciplined for any matter before now.

