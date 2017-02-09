'Bathroom bill' filed again in Tennessee

The “bathroom bill” is back in Tennessee with new sponsors this year.

It was filed Wednesday and mimics Rep. Susan Lynn’s bill, which failed to make it out of committee in 2016.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, and Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, are sponsoring the bill this year, which says students at public schools will be required to use the bathroom or locker room that corresponds with their gender at birth.

Lynn told Channel 4 it’s a bill that respects the rights of all students.

"It is a fair proposition,” Lynn said. “Boys go to the boys’ room, girls go to the girls’ room. If someone is displaced with that, they are offered another facility.”

Lynn said she tabled her bill last year because if it passed, the state would have faced lawsuits. Now, she expects the legislature to wait to vote on it until the United States Supreme Court has ruled on lawsuits relating to bathroom bills in other states.

“Let's just see what the courts going to say,” she added. “That's what we did last year, and we made the right decision last year"

A coalition of statewide businesses and organizations called Tennessee Thrives is opposing the bill. They released the following statement to Channel 4:

Tennessee Thrives is concerned about policies that could promote discrimination and intolerance. We are in the process of reviewing all the legislation filed by members of the General Assembly, and will work to raise awareness of the potential consequences of bills that could undermine the Tennessee Thrives mission.

