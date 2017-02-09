No 'Can you hear me?' scam victims reported yet

Answering the phone could snare you in the latest phone scam that's making the rounds.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers ask the question, “Can you hear me?” and saying yes could mean trouble.

So far, the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission said no one has lost money from it. Whether it's a real scam, consumer experts are trying to figure out the end game.

Since the scam began in January, the BBB of Middle Tennessee reports more than 55 complaints for the scam, and there are more than 2,300 reports nationwide. Most of the calls come from local numbers.

Brandi Zaccardi, the vice president of the BBB in Middle Tennessee, said it could be cramming, which puts unauthorized third-party charges on a bill. A scammer records your voice and makes it seem like you ordered something you didn't, especially if they already have your personal information.

"So, in the end, if they come after you to collect those fees, they'll portray that recording as if you verbally confirmed that order," Zaccardi scam.

Or your answer may confirm there's a live person on the line to rope you into more scam calls or sell your number.

If you think you might be a victim, check all your bills carefully and watch your credit report. After spotting unauthorized charges, dispute the charge with your company. If they say you've been recorded approving a charge, consumer experts said to ask for proof.

You can also turn to the FTC for credit card fraud or the FCC for phone bill cramming, and there's always the option to sign up for a free blocking service or app. Scammers rarely leave a message.

If you don't recognize the number, just let it roll to voice mail. And if you do pick up, avoid a 'yes' response if the caller tries to ask a question to get that answer.

You can report scams at bbb.org.

