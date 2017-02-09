Judge's phone call intervenes during police stop

A woman who was pulled over by police last year was allowed to drive away on a revoked license, after the officer’s supervisor received a personal phone call from Judge Casey Moreland, the Channel 4 I-Team has verified through police records.

(Note: Story contains some graphic details)

Police dispatch records show Natalie Amos was stopped by a motorcycle officer on June 16, 2016. Officer Michael Douglas had just left roll call at Central Precinct in downtown Nashville when he said he spotted a driver nearby who wasn’t wearing a seat belt and who was driving on expired tags.

Douglas stopped the woman and had dispatchers run her drivers license history. Her license was revoked.

Metro police have verified that while Amos was stopped, Officer Douglas’ supervisor, Sgt. Mark Byrne, was contacted by Judge Moreland. Moreland told the supervisor that Amos “was on the way to his office for a meeting,” according to a statement from Metro police spokesman Don Aaron. Aaron said the supervisor perceived that “Judge Moreland wanted the motorist to be allowed to continue to his office.”

Amos provided a series of text messages to the I-Team that she said she exchanged with Moreland during and after the stop.

Moreland texted her to “find out” the officers name during the stop and then texted, “if I need to talk to him, I will.” Moreland asked in the text, “What’s happening? Did you drop my name?”

Amos expressed concern in her text that the officer was continuing to run her license. Moreland texted “Help on the way!!” then Amos texted “Sweet!!!”

She was allowed to drive away, although her license was not valid.

Texts between Amos and Moreland indicate that Amos was not headed to the courthouse before she was stopped; the two had plans to meet at a bar for drinks. Amos said she and Moreland went to the courthouse later, where she said they had sex in Moreland’s office.

In a text that Amos said came from Moreland the next day, Moreland texted “Damn your hot”. Amos texted back that she’s “super grateful” for his help. The judge texted “just used my super powers” then texted, “my desk has still has butt marks on it!!”

Judge Moreland referred questions to his attorney, Worrick Robinson, whom he had hired on Tuesday.

Robinson told Channel 4, “It is not appropriate for me to comment at this time.”

