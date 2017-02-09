Nationwide recall announced 4 years after I-Team investigation into air bag sensors

General Motors is recalling models of two of their vehicles, four years after the Channel 4 I-Team first exposed faulty sensors that could cause the passenger side air bag from deploying in an accident.

In 2013, the I-Team first reported that drivers of late 2000s models of the Saturn Sky and the Pontiac Solstice were experiencing warning signs on their dashboards, indicating that their passenger side airbags would not deploy.

Our investigation found mechanics were warning the drivers that diagnostic tests showed faulty air bag sensors on the passenger side.

In 2013, a spokesman for GM emailed the I-Team and said there were no safety investigation underway into the reported problems.

But a notification of a recall on the NHTSA’s website reads that GM is recalling certain 2006-2010 Pontiac Solstice and 2007-2010 Saturn Sky vehicles.

The notification also states that the reason for the recall is that the passenger air bag suppression system sensor may become bent or damaged within the front passenger seat, possibly disabling the front passenger air bag.

Ken Hicks, the owner of a 2007 Saturn Sky and an employee outside of the news department at Channel 4, said he was pleased but surprised that the recall came so long after the I-Team investigation.

“I did pay to fix it because I didn't feel good riding around knowing that, you know, someone that I might have with me could be injured or killed because the air bag didn't deploy,” Hicks said.

Tom Wilkinson, who works for GM Cybersecurity and Safety Communications, emailed the I-Team and wrote, “We anticipate finalizing a remedy in the near future and will notify customers accordingly. Customers who have had already paid for repairs can put in for reimbursement when the recall is completed."

No details of the recall have been released yet.

You can find all the paperwork that GM has filed so far at this link on NHTSA’s website.

