Private funeral service held in Ohio for Officer Eric Mumaw

The private funeral was held on Friday in Ohio. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Family and friends of Officer Eric Mumaw gathered to say their final goodbyes Friday morning in his hometown of Westerville, OH.

His family wanted to have a second service in Ohio because as much as Mumaw means to the city of Nashville, he means a great deal to his hometown too.

Mumaw, an 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department, died last week while trying to save a woman's life.

Juli Glisson, 40, was threatening suicide at Peeler Park when her car began rolling into the Cumberland River. Mumaw drowned while trying to save her.

A memorial service was held in Nashville earlier this week.

Mumaw went to Westerville South High School and worked as a young officer at the Blendon Township Police Department.

Mumaw also worked as a reserve officer at the Westerville Police Department.

"He was a cop through and through, and he was the right kind of cop. He did the right thing. He knew what was right," said Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer. "Nashville was lucky to get him when they got him."

Mayor Megan Barry made the trip to Ohio, along with Police Chief Steve Anderson. Almost 30 police officers from Nashville also attended.

Mayor Barry & Chief Anderson offered words of comfort to Officer Eric Mumaw's family & friends at today's funeral service in Columbus, OH. pic.twitter.com/KR6mQJMaGy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.