Substitute teacher accused of posting threatening Facebook comments

Someone sent Channel 4 this screenshot of one of the alleged posts. (WSMV)

Rutherford County Schools says a substitute teacher is no longer permitted to work in their schools after allegedly posting threatening politically charged messages on social media.

A spokesperson for the school district said they received several messages on Wednesday after a substitute teacher allegedly made "inappropriate" and "threatening comments" on Facebook during the work day.

Channel 4 received screenshots of the posts. One of them reads: "The only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter."

Rutherford County Schools works with the company PESG to find substitute teachers.

"The school district has notified the contractor that the substitute teacher, David Colin, will not be permitted to work any longer as a substitute in Rutherford County Schools," said the district in a statement.

PESG said it will be conducting an internal investigation about the allegations.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.