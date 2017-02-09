2 injured in crash involving military vehicle on I-40 - WSMV Channel 4

2 injured in crash involving military vehicle on I-40

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV) The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

A military vehicle spilled gallons of diesel onto Interstate 40 when it overturned on Thursday morning.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes near the exit for Murfreesboro Road around 10:45 a.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the military vehicle was stopped in traffic when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The driver of the military vehicle, 62-year-old Eugene Wyatt, and the driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Reginal Richardson, were both injured. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

Charges have not been filed against Richardson at this time.

