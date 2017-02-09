Family of 5 displaced in Madison house fire

No one was home when the fire started. (WSMV)

A family of five was displaced from their home after an electrical fire on Thursday morning.

The family was not home at the time, so neighbors called 911. Firefighters had to break in to put out the flames.

The three adults and two children were renting the home on Hospital Drive.

Fire officials said the house will have to undergo wiring work before anyone can live there.

The family said they plan to stay with friends for the time being.

