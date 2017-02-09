Robyn Stone's Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Roll Biscuits

Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Roll Biscuits Recipe

Author: Robyn Stone | Add a Pinch

Serves: 12

Ingredients

Biscuits:

2 cups selfrising

flour

1½ cups heavy cream

Cinnamon Roll Filling:

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Glaze:

1 cup confectioner's sugar

¼ cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 475ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set asid.

2. Add the flour to a large mixing bowl. Slowly pour cream into the flour and stir together until just

combined. Pour the dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a ¼inch

thick rectangle.

For the filling

1. Pour melted butter on top of biscuit dough. Spread to make sure it reaches the edges of the dough.

2. Mix together cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle on top of melted butter. Roll the dough, beginning at the

long edge, to the center of the rectangle. Repeat from the other side for the two rolls of the dough to

meet in the center. Cut dough into rolls about 1½ 2

inches thick. Place slices onto parchment paper lined

sheet pan and reinforce the shape of the heart, if needed. Place the pan into the oven and bake for 1012

minutes, or until lightly browned and cooked through. Do not overbake.

For the glaze

1. As the cinnamon roll biscuits are baking, mix together the confectioner's sugar, heavy cream and vanilla

until well combined and smooth. Remove the biscuits from the oven and allow them to cool for a few

minutes and then drizzle the glaze over the top and serve.

Recipe by Add a Pinch at http://addapinch.com/?p=24091

