Real People With Rudy: Former NBA player shares how he overcame adversity

Charles Davis, who grew up in Nashville, went on to play in the NBA. (WSMV)

I've known Charles Davis since he was in high school and have always admired the way he carried himself.

However, you have to go back to his roots to dig up the motivation that has driven his life.

It was a tough environment for Davis and other kids growing up in the Napier housing area in Nashville.

"My connection with Napier is because it's where I grew up in this part of town," Davis said.

Davis says life was rough during that time.

"A guy came in through the door with a 12-gauge shotgun. The gun goes off, and my brother and I were sitting at the door. He was looking for somebody, and we said, 'No, you have the wrong house,'" Davis said.

He says his emotional outlet was basketball.

"I just looked up at God and said if God ever gave me the opportunity to overcome my adverse situation, I'd always come back," Davis said.

Davis badly wanted to go to Vanderbilt University but was being surrounded by negative talk about his dream.

"So I buckled down on my studies, I started to stop hanging out with my buddies. I got focused. I was on a mission," Davis said.

That mission included a state basketball championship while at McGavock High School and a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt.

"I was always told you can't go to Vanderbilt. You're black, you're not smart enough, you're not good enough to play that level of basketball," Davis said.

But he was and he did.

He became an All-Conference player and a nine-year NBA professional, including a stint with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

"Everything around was negative, so that's what really drove me ... If you doubt me, that's the wrong thing to do," Davis said.

And so now, a successful businessman and true to his word, he's back in his old neighborhood where he's adopted schools like Napier and established the Charles Davis Foundation for Kids.

"My purpose and my passion was to give that little boy like me, Charles Davis, a chance for opportunity," Davis said.

