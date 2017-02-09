Woman shot in car near East Nashville apartments

Timothy White is wanted in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police are searching for the alleged gunman in an east Nashville shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Timothy White, 20, is accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road around 9:45 a.m.

Tarshay Broughton, 19, was seriously injured in the shooting. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his expected to recover.

Police said Broughton was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle when White opened fire, hitting her.

The passenger, Jacquietta Easley, 20, is reportedly in a dating relationship with White. She said she and White had a heated argument minutes before the shooting. Easley was not injured.

Easley said she was the intended target.

White fled in a black 2016 Nissan Altima. He has previous convictions for drug possession and evading arrest. Police said there is no previous history of domestic violence between White and Easley.

White faces two counts of attempted criminal homicide. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

