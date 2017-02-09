10-foot python found near Florida high school - WSMV Channel 4

10-foot python found near Florida high school

We have our fair share of snakes here in Tennessee, but it's nothing like the problem in Florida.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Venom One unit pulled a 10-foot Burmese python out of the brush near a high school.

Students spotted the serpent sunning itself near the school. The snake tried to get away, slithering under a pile of sticks, but they were able to rope him in.

An official said the pythons typically try to avoid people, but one this size is capable of killing.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species. They have been known to eat things as big as alligators and deer.

The snake was turned over to wildlife authorities.

Fortunately, none of the children were hurt.

