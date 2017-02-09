The Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in the 300 block of Harding Place near Interstate 24 on Tuesday night.

An arrest has been made in the aggravated arson at Harding Inn in south Nashville on Tuesday night.

Man sentenced for setting abandoned hotel on fire in 2015

A Nashville man is heading to prison for starting a dangerous fire at an abandoned hotel in 2015.

It took jurors less than an hour on Wednesday to come back with a guilty verdict against Antoine Clark for aggravated arson.

Two years ago, investigators say Clark stacked up some mattresses at the Harding Inn and set them on fire, trapping six people inside.

Firefighters managed to rescue everyone from a balcony.

Clark was convicted of aggravated arson and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 24.

