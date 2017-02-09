$220,000 lottery jackpot won by Columbia player - WSMV Channel 4

$220,000 lottery jackpot won by Columbia player

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

A Columbia resident is the third person to win a Tennessee Cash jackpot in just over a week, this time nabbing $220,000.

A yet-to-be-revealed player in Columbia matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, jackpots for this particular game start at $200,000 and grow until they are won.

On Jan. 30, a Paris player won $520,000, and on Feb. 3, a Jellico player also won $220,000.

No details about the winner will be released until the prize is claimed.

