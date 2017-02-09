Deputy: Man faked kidnapping to get money from grandmother

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a northern Alabama man tried to get money from his grandmother by faking his own kidnapping.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigator Lt. Brad Potts tells news outlets 23-year-old Preston Kelley texted his grandmother a photo Monday that appeared to show him bound and beaten in a wooded area in Tennessee.

Authorities say Kelley told his grandmother to send $1,000 or else he would be killed. Potts says the woman contacted investigators, who concluded that Kelley wasn't in Tennessee and the whole episode was a hoax.

Kelley was arrested later that day in Lauderdale County and charged with first-degree extortion.

During questioning, Potts says Kelley maintained he had actually been kidnapped.

