KFC’s ‘chizza’ spreading influence around the world

Most everything tastes like chicken, except pizza. But now, KFC is looking to change that with their new “Chizza.” (Photo: KFC SG/Twitter)

(MEREDITH) – Most everything tastes like chicken, except pizza. But now, KFC is looking to change that by expanding their “Chizza” to another country.

The Chizza, which has launched in Singapore, is friend chicken topped with pineapple pieces, chicken ham, mozzarella sauce, and cheese sauces.

If you’re really looking for an experience, they are offering the “Chizza Box,” which comes with a piece of fried chicken, Potato Winders, a whipped potato, a drink, and the Chizza.

However, this isn’t the Chizza’s first time around the block. It previously premiered in the Philippines in 2015, then after that in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, and India.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.