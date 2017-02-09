Police investigating possible abduction after victim found at hotel

Police investigating possible abduction; Victim found safe - WSMV Channel 4

The victim was found unharmed at a hotel in Antioch. (WSMV) The victim was found unharmed at a hotel in Antioch. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a person was reportedly forced from their home by an invader in the Hermitage area.

When officers responded to the home for a welfare check, they noticed there was damage to the back door and they couldn't find the resident.

Police said they learned the victim was home when the suspect forced through the glass door.

According to police, the victim was scared for their safety and left with the suspect.

The victim was later found unharmed at the Antioch Quarters Inn & Suites on Bell Road

The suspect was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated kidnapping and burglary.

