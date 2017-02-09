Some New Yorkers paying $18 for cup of coffee

A Brooklyn cafe is selling the very expensive java. (Source: CNN)

How much are you willing to pay for a cup of joe?

You'd be surprised at just how much some New Yorkers will shell out.

The Extraction Lab, which is a cafe in Brooklyn, is serving up an Ethiopian arabica for $18 a cup.

It's grown in Panama and is brewed in one of two $7,000 coffee makers called a "steampunk."

The store has already sold out of it once.

The owner says it's not so much about the price, but the experience. Customers say the coffee is aromatic and fruity.

