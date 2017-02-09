Snowstorm in Northeast affecting flights in Nashville

New York and Boston will close their public schools Thursday, and airlines have scrubbed thousands of flights as the Northeast braces for a major storm that could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

A winter storm in the Northeast is causing major headaches for travelers in Nashville.

As of about 8 a.m. Thursday, there were about 40 flights in and out of Nashville that were affected. The majority of those flights were canceled.

All of the affected flights were heading to the Northeastern part of the country, where a winter storm is bringing the potential for over a foot of snow in some areas.

A couple from New Hampshire is hoping their flight will make it out of Nashville so they can get back home.

"I mean, the way this snow is going, we don't know one minute to the next, so you know, we're gonna keep our fingers crossed," said passenger Pat Rosebrook.

CNN is reporting more than 2,700 flights were canceled ahead of the storm, and Boston and Philadelphia have both declared snow emergencies.

Airport officials said there could be more cancellations and delays throughout the day. Click here to check your flight status.

