Driver crashes into home, utility pole in Antioch neighborhood

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Nashville is off to the races! The 76th Iroquois Steeplechase kicks off this Saturday, May 13, at Percy Warner Park.More >>
The Preds win Game 1 of a series for the third time in these playoffs. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.More >>
There’s a small Metro elementary school off Nolensville Road that’s often overlooked because of the poor, immigrant families it serves.More >>
Employees of Adopt an Auto and Merba's Gallery on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville say storm water runoff has caused their parking lot to cave in.More >>
The Justice for Jocques Coalition held a silent protest on Friday night.More >>
One thing that makes the Jocques Clemmons case complex is that police say Clemmons dropped a gun while trying to flee and picked it back up.More >>
District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday that one of the key factors that prompted his decision not to recommend charges against Officer Joshua Lippert in the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons was the statements a witness made in her interview with police.More >>
A leading crash investigator says a serious crash in Murfreesboro demonstrates why tractor trailers should be equipped with not only rear underride guards, but also side underride guards.More >>
A serial burglary suspect is in custody after police say they found him asleep in a stolen vehicle in East Nashville on Thursday.More >>
Hockey isn’t the only sport on the minds of Nashvillians this weekend. Horses are also in the spotlight.More >>
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, a student complained about Darin Plumlee's alleged inappropriate behavior.More >>
Officials say multiple people have died in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
William Harper was shot in the head last year during a home invasion, causing him to be unable to talk, walk or move one of his arms.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
Pull into any Walmart parking lot and you’ll notice two things: other shoppers and that someone is watching you.More >>
Andrea and Ronnie met at the gym in 2015, lost nearly 600 pounds together and plan to get married this weekend!More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins has been deemed a flight risk and will remain in jail until his trial.More >>
The Preds win Game 1 of a series for the third time in these playoffs. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.More >>
Her baby couldn’t wait any longer to enter the world, so a mom took matters into her own hands and delivered the baby in rush hour traffic!More >>
