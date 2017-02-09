Driver crashes into home, utility pole in Antioch neighborhood - WSMV Channel 4

Driver crashes into home, utility pole in Antioch neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
The homeowner says this is the third time his home has been hit. (WSMV) The homeowner says this is the third time his home has been hit. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a driver crashed into an Antioch home and ran away early Thursday morning, leaving the woman with him in the car.

Officers are still looking for the man who ran away after crashing his SUV into the side of a house on Asheford Trace around 2 a.m.

Around 1:30 a.m., someone called police about a possibly drunk couple fighting at a nearby gas station.

When officers responded, the couple was gone. Not long after, an SUV matching the description of that same couple was found crashed into a home.

Police said the driver crashed into a utility pole, knocking out electricity for about a dozen homes in the neighborhood.

The homeowner says this is the third time his home has been hit. The driver also reportedly drove through a fence.

The man driving the SUV took off running after hitting the home. He still has not been found.

The woman in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver crashes into home, utility pole in Antioch neighborhoodMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.