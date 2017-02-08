Massage therapist arrested for sexual battery

A Middle Tennessee woman has been waiting a year for justice after she claims a Valentine's Day couple's massage turned into a nightmare.

Danielle Kendall said she was assaulted by her massage therapist while her husband was in the same room.

“I’ve been in therapy for several months,” said Kendall.

It was during a celebration of that special day that Kendall said her life was turned upside down.

Kendall and her husband were getting a couple's massage at the Adoro Day Spa. Kendall said her massage therapist was the owner, Marco Rigo.

"He put his erection in my hand, in my open palm,” said Kendall.

Kendall said Rigo continued to touch her inappropriately on her breasts and backside.

“When he started massaging me again is when I really started feeling sick to my stomach,” said Kendall. "My husband was in the room when it happened to me so there was no doubt in my mind that there was other victims before me and probably after me."

Kendall said she stopped the massage and told her husband what happened. The two confronted the therapist.

“The office manager and his son both laughed us out the door,” said Kendall.

Kendall filed a report that day but was told due to a lack of evidence, there wasn't much police could do.

“I drive past there all the time and could see that he was still working there and how business was booming and I never got any justice for what had happened to me and other girls could be getting harmed,” said Kendall.

Channel 4 spoke with the manager of the spa. She said she is aware of the allegations and that the massage therapist no longer works there.

Rigo is still featured in a video on the company's website.

Kendall worried she would never see justice.

"It's kind of an intimate thing to get a massage from someone, and then you're in a dark room and you know there isn't any evidence of what happened there," said Kendall.

The accused massage therapist, identified as Marco Rigo, was arrested on Friday morning in Rutherford County. He is facing two charges under a sealed indictment. He is being held on $60,000 bond.

"If other people know they are not alone in it it makes it easier to come forward as well," said Kendall.

Police in Smyrna said several other victims have come forward. Any other victims who wish to prosecute should contact police at 615-267-5148.

