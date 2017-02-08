Police: Murder victim may have been thrown from bridge

A murder victim whose body was found underneath the Briley Parkway bridge on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Antonio Roberts.

Police said Roberts, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and may have been thrown from the bridge to the field below.

Detectives believe Roberts likely was left at the scene on the 1200 block of County Hospital Road sometime between 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are now working to identify the person or persons involved in his murder.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked in the area during that time or anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

