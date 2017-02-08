Police: Murder victim may have been thrown from bridge - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Murder victim may have been thrown from bridge

Posted: Updated:
The victim was identified as Antonio Roberts. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) The victim was identified as Antonio Roberts. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A murder victim whose body was found underneath the Briley Parkway bridge on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Antonio Roberts.

Police said Roberts, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and may have been thrown from the bridge to the field below.

Detectives believe Roberts likely was left at the scene on the 1200 block of County Hospital Road sometime between 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are now working to identify the person or persons involved in his murder.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked in the area during that time or anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.