Whitfield County deputies arrested a third person in connection to a burned body case from January.

Whitfield County deputies arrested a third person in connection to a burned body case from January.

Body found in Whitfield County is that of Tennessee man

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - Medical examiners for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have identified a man whose body was found in the woods in Whitfield County last month.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2lseQ2m ) reports Sheriff Scott Chitwood says the body is that of 26-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez, of Nashville. Lopez's parents reported him missing soon after a 13-year-old boy found a body Jan. 10.

Chitwood, in a statement, said investigators believe Lopez may have been killed in Tennessee and the suspects drove him to the area to dispose of the body. It's about a 30 mile drive between Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Dalton, Georgia.

The sheriff's office, the GBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other Tennessee law enforcement agencies are still investigating the case.

According to our news partners at WRCB, Lopez had been partially burned before he was killed.

When Lopez was arrested last June, police found more than 15 pounds of marijuana, several guns and more than $80,000 in cash.

Police believe he worked with a drug network operated by Cuban nationals, who would send some of the money to Miami.

Whether Lopez’s death and the drug bust are related is unknown at this time. However, Tennessee and Georgia officials say they have found “significant information” during the investigation.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.