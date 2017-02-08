Embattled judge to return to bench Thursday

Judge Casey Moreland plans to return to the bench Thursday morning, in spite of pending investigations on several fronts -- the FBI, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department and the board that oversees judicial conduct.

General Sessions presiding Judge Gale Robinson said Wednesday that Judge Moreland would be assuming his normal duties, nearly a week after leaving the courthouse suddenly during a week of Channel 4 I-Team investigative stories. Moreland was out on medical leave.

"He will be handling his regular docket," Robinson said.

Robinson acknowledged the situation is awkward, especially for him personally, since he and Moreland have been friends since they were 16 years old.

"These are trying times. Absolutely, for the court as a whole," Robinson said.

The I-Team broke a number of stories about Moreland last week.

First, that Moreland was interviewed after the suicide of Leigh Terry. According to details in a police investigation, she killed herself after a trip to Mobile, AL.

Moreland was on that trip, as was attorney Bryan Lewis. Lewis admitted to police that he and the woman who committed suicide were what he called “friends with benefits” and that he was paying her rent.

Witnesses on that trip told detectives Terry had threatened to expose something she knew about Lewis and Moreland.

The I-Team also reported that Natalie Amos, another woman on the trip, said she and Moreland had a sexual relationship.

The I-Team verified Moreland helped dismiss Amos’ traffic tickets and a $1,200 court fine.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.