Residents say Nashville rent prices in report not accurate

Nashville has been ranked among the nation’s “it” cities once again.

Music City was ranked the 13th best place to live by U.S. News and World Report.

Many factors go into the rankings, including affordability, job prospects, quality of life and cost of living.

But after research and talking to realtors and residents, Channel 4 learned the report’s average rent price for Nashville may be off.

"Personally, I pay $1,500 for rent," said Patrick Weaver, who lives in a new apartment complex in the West End area.

U.S. News and World Report listed Metro Nashville’s average rent as $869 a month.

"I wish, that would save me a lot of money with my personal finances," Weaver said.

Channel 4 set out to find an apartment for somewhere in the $800 range, and it was not easy.

Zillow, Apartment Guide and Rent Jungle all have their own average rent prices for Nashville, and all of them were over $1,200.

"For a one bedroom, that is pretty standard, anywhere from $1,300 to $1,500," Weaver said.

According to Rent Jungle, the last time the average rent price in Nashville was in the $800 range was in 2012.

But it’s not impossible to find a place for that price, it’s just going to be much further out from Music City.

Rent Jungle’s average rent price by neighborhood has Green Hills in the lead, followed by Germantown. Last on their list is Inglewood-Riverwood.

In the end it comes down to preference. If renters want to live in most of the neighborhoods surrounding downtown, they’ll have to fork over extra cash to do so.

U.S. News and World Report said its numbers came from the United States Census Bureau, the FBI and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

