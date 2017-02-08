Historian, parks department question origin of name of Fred Douglas Park

Since the 1930s, the park has been part of Nashville. Now, an investigation's underway into the name.

A local historian believes east Nashville's Fred Douglas Park was once Frederick Douglass Park, named after the 19th Century social reformer and statesman.

"Nashville history is very important, and in particular, African American history is very important," said historian David Ewing. "You have kids who grow up here in east Nashville. They need to know about this great orator, writer, leader of the African American community.

"We're looking at a copy of the Tennessean from June 7, 1936," he continued, holding up a scan of an old article. "It says Frederick Douglass Park was debuted. This is the smoking gun, and it should be enough proof for Metro Parks to see this park was named for Frederick Douglass."

Ewing also believes the Nashville mayor of the time, Hilary Howse, was progressive enough to name a park after Douglass.

"Howse was the one who built Hadley Park, which was the first city park in America for African Americans," he said. "It'd make sense that he would put a park in an African American neighborhood and name it after a famous African American, Frederick Douglass. A lot of the African American old-timers that I've talked to since, they just call it Frederick Douglass Park. As far as I know, and as far as metro parks knows, there wasn't a Fred Douglas famous enough to name a park after in 1936."

If that was the name, why did the Nashville of back then change it?

"Looking back at the sensibilities of the day, it may have been a back handed slap at the statesman in not doing his full name," said Metro Parks Director Tommy Lynch. "I'm just speculating in that regard."

Lynch said the question over the name has come up before.

"This is a history of the parks of Nashville," he said, holding up a book. "They found no prominent Fred Douglas in Nashville or east Nashville history has been identified. It insinuates it may have intended to honor Frederick Douglass."

Lynch said while the subject interests him, the department's looking for more proof. He said minutes recorded in the 1930s still referred to Fred Douglas Park.

Lynch said the department may look into letters at Fisk University or in the Vanderbilt archives in the hopes of getting an answer about the park's name. He said the department is putting out calls for information on proof of it once being Frederick Douglass Park. He said they're also open to information on who a Fred Douglas could be.

"I'm very optimistic the parks board will fix this and restore the name to Frederick Douglass Park," Ewing said. "It's really not a name change. It's just fixing it back to what the park originally intended. If we do not tell his story, people cannot be inspired by his life. We named it after him originally, we should restore that name."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.