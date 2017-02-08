South Nashville districts see greatest property value increases

Every Davidson County property owner will receive a current property assessment valuation in the mail in April. (WSMV)

Davidson County Assessor Vivian Wilhoite is providing a clearer picture of the Nashville neighborhoods with the greatest property values increases since 2013.

The average property value increase for Davidson County between 2013 and 2017 is just under 35 percent. Several Metro Council districts saw an average property value increase above 45 percent.

“The largest increases of these valuations on average seem to appear in the more inner core of Davidson county,” Wilhoite told Channel 4.

In April, every Davidson County property owner will receive a current property assessment valuation in the mail. Depending on how much an individual property value increased since 2013, that property owner’s tax bill could go up in October.

“I think there will be some people that will be surprised,” Councilman Freddie O’Connell said. “I’m interested for myself about what does the letter look like and what does that mean to my own household budget?”

O’Connell represents District 19, which includes Salemtown, Germantown, downtown and the Gulch. It’s among the top Metro Council districts in terms of increased property values.

O’Connell said he wants his constituents to know they may be eligible for tax credits based on their age or income.

“Especially if you’re over the age of 65 or a disabled veteran,” O’Connell said. “Call the trustee’s office and check that eligibility.”

