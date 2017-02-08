Lawmakers say Nashville marijuana ordinance needs to change

A room full of Davidson County judges met Wednesday to figure out what they should do about the state Attorney General's opinion that a new local ordinance on marijuana is not enforceable. Some state lawmakers are pushing to have it changed.

"What it's saying is that a Metro ordinance cannot override a state statute," said Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk Richard Rooker. "There's no state provision to do this. So that's what they're saying there's no state provision therefore it cannot be on the local level," Rooker said to the room of judges.

That Metro ordinance to lessen the penalty on marijuana was championed by Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg, District 35, last fall. It gave Metro police officers the discretion to write offenders a $50 civil citation for having a half ounce of weed or less, instead if the only offense was simple possession.

"We had a lot of conversations with stakeholders including the police department, the D.A.'s office, the sheriff's office, the public defender's office and other council members to make sure that we were in a place that people would be comfortable," Rosenberg said.

But state lawmaker Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown, said it is no secret the rule would be in conflict with state law.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery issued a report late last year stating in part, "If a police officer is allowed to issue a municipal civil citation, in lieu of a criminal warrant, for the offense of marijuana possession, a district attorney general is unable to exercise his or her discretion to prosecute the offense as a state law offense under the Drug Control Act."

Delivering on his promise, he's filed a bill to prohibit cities from making their own rules.

"We've had one set of justice that applies to everyone until obviously Nashville passed an ordinance that allowed every officer to really play favorites on the side of the roads to see who gets a city cite and who gets a state penalty," Lamberth argued. "We don't allow that under our laws and that's what my bill makes clear."

"From our perspective, what we're seeing is the legislature using the power of big government to basically take a slap at the will of Nashvillians and at the principals of limited government and local control," Rosenberg said.

From Sept. 20, 2016 to Feb. 8, 2017, when the Metro ordinance went into effect, Metro officers have handed out 32 civil citations for simple marijuana under the new city ordinance. In that same period of time, Metro officers issued 888 state-level citations for simple possession of a half ounce of marijuana or less.

The Metro ordinance is still active. Lamberth's bill could override it if it passes both houses this year.

