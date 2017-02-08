Country's biggest stars pay tribute to Randy Travis

Randy Travis was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16, 2016. (WSMV file photo)

One of country music’s most beloved artists was in the spotlight Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Randy Travis was on life support after suffering a stroke. Tonight, Randy was told again and again how much he was loved and how important he has been to country music.

Randy Travis is often credited with taking country music to that next level, inspiring future artists like Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Josh Turner and so many others.

Randy Travis is country music royalty, a Hall of Fame member, a former Nashville honky-tonk cook turned headliner.

Three years after a life altering stroke and a heart infection, the doctors were saying there was nothing they could do. But Randy wasn't ready to go. His wife Mary asked him to fight. And here they are.

“The music - I can always tell that it changes his frame of mind,” Mary Travis said. “You know, when we can when we’ve been to a concert, and seeing some of his old friends is very important. I’m thinking in the therapy is a struggle; we all know what it does for us.”

“We actually got to do the Chris Kyle memorial together in Cowboy Stadium,” said country star Neal McCoy. “We were two of the guys that sang at that day. That was not too long before he became ill.”

It was three dozen of country's best, singing Randy Travis classics and sharing memories.

Randy Travis is still working on walking and talking, and what he has learned how to do is live. And tonight had to one of the best nights of his life.

Travis met with Tennessee lawmakers earlier Wednesday to raise awareness for stroke victims.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert went to the Randy Travis Foundation. Click here for more information.

