Man wanted for questioning in murder outside Nashville restaurant

Metro police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in the December murder of a man in the parking lot of Swett’s Restaurant on Clifton Avenue.

Sterling Hewitt, 19, is also being sought for failure to appear on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Police believe Hewitt may have knowledge regarding the murder of Moniteon Smith in the restaurant parking lot on Dec. 2.

Police said Smith drove a Nissan Altima into the restaurant parking lot and waited about 10 minutes before a gold four-door sedan parked next to him. Smith got into the passenger side and an apparent struggle ensued. The passenger door open and Smith fell to the ground. The gold sedan fled on Clifton Avenue.

So far, efforts to locate Hewitt have been unsuccessful.

