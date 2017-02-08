NWS: Weak tornado touched down in Houston Co. - WSMV Channel 4

NWS: Weak tornado touched down in Houston Co.

ERIN, TN (WSMV) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed a weak tornado touched down in Houston County Tuesday morning.

Officials said the EF-0 tornado touched down in eastern Houston County, about seven miles from Erin, TN.

The National Weather Service said this is the first tornado to touch down in Houston County during the morning of February since 2008.

