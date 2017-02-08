Thousands of students, community members impacted by illnesses

Get the latest information on weather-related closings for schools, businesses and churches in the Nashville area.

Districts across Middle Tennessee have closed for the week due to illness. (WSMV)

Thousands of parents across Tennessee are scrambling for childcare after dozens of school closed because of flu and strep throat.

In Stewart County, Allie Saunders is a Pre-K student at Dover Elementary School. She knows the struggle firsthand.

“Everybody has got the flu, and I don't like it,” Allie said. “I had to get a strep test.”

She is one of 2,100 students and faculty members out of school in Stewart County.

Elaine Jackson is Director of Coordinated School Health for Stewart County Schools.

“Five or six (students) were going home at one time,” Jackson said. “It's the flu, it's viruses, it's strep throat. A lot people are having symptoms of the flu, but then they're not testing positive for flu.”

At Dover Family Pharmacy, business is booming. Right now, they're seeing about 20 cases of flu per day. The store has upped its supply of Tamiflu as a result.

Despite taking off a week for illness, Stewart County Schools likely won’t have to play catch up, since they've only used one of 11 built-in snow days.

After this week, they will be left with six.

For now, the assignments will still be waiting for the students when they return to school on Monday.

However, if they are still sick, school administrators say they should just stay home.

The following Midstate school districts will be closed through Friday due to illness:

Clay County Schools

DeKalb County Schools (Closed Friday and Monday)

Fentress County Schools

Humphreys County Schools

Macon County Schools

Maury County Schools

Monroe County Schools (KY)

Smith County Schools (Closed Friday and Monday)

Stewart County Schools

Todd County Schools (KY)

Warren County Schools

BREAKING NEWS fm @MauryCoSchools - due to illness we will be closing tomorrow, Friday, February 10. RETWEET! — MauryCoPublicSchools (@MauryCoSchools) February 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.