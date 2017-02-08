Franklin student leads choir from wheelchair

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Barrett Patton was born with cerebral palsy and has never walked a day in his life, but the Centennial High School senior says he wouldn’t change his life if he could.

“I find myself to be a pretty happy person, a positive person in general, but music is really where I’m at my happiest, when I’m singing or when I’m in front of a camera like this,” Patton said.

When Centennial’s chamber choir is asked to stand, Patton can’t. But when they’re asked to sing, he can.

From his wheelchair, Patton attacks the songs the same way he has attacked his life: head-on and with no excuses.

“My situation challenges me to go beyond what people might assume I’m capable of, so I’ve always tried to be out there and to be present in whatever I do,” Patton said.

“I got my wheelchair when I was 3. Wherever I go, it goes,” he added.

Patton is a straight-A student. He’s leaning towards a journalism career after college at the University of Illinois.

When he’s not in the middle of the choir singing, Patton is in front leading.

Sophomore Kai Hicks can critique him from the front row.

“Perfect pitch, he’s just very loud, but it’s a good loud,” Hicks said. “I feel without his voice, our choir wouldn’t be the same.”

Patton seems to have that effect on everyone.

“That I want to be someone who inspires and someone who becomes something great, and that’s what I want to do,” he said.

Patton’s parents, Jennifer and Patrick, deserve a shout-out for his success. So does the High Hopes Development Center in Franklin, which has worked with him since birth. The nonprofit agency works to help young people both academically and therapeutically, and makes sure they are educated among their typically-developing peers.

