'This Is Us' actor surprises fan watching show

"This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia had some fun surprising a fan of NBC's new hit show.

Ventimiglia said the cast was filming in Los Angeles when they noticed a man watching the show inside his house.

The camera was rolling as the actor knocked on the door to meet a man named Fred.

Even the actors who play the Pearson children were on hand for the surprise.

Ventimiglia plays the family's patriarch, Jack Pearson, on "This Is Us."

Our crew was as surprised & excited as Fred was. ????. #ThisIsUs TONIGHT!!! 9/8c on @nbc. MV https://t.co/082z8yg3P4 — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 7, 2017

Filmin on a rainy LA night just me and #TimmySound here, enjoy the ep, it's a great one directed by @GeorgeTillman written by @KayOyegun. MV pic.twitter.com/L0EyDn8SvH — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 8, 2017

