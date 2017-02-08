2 suspects wanted in Gallatin market robbery

Police are asking for help finding these robbery suspects. (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Police are looking for the two men who robbed the owners of a Gallatin market at gunpoint.

The robbery at the La Hispana Market on S. Water Avenue happened just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.

One of the gunmen is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with a small frame, brown hair and hazel eyes between 5'4" and 5'5". He was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

The man who served as the lookout is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male who is skinny with short black hair and green eyes. He was wearing blue pants, a blue zip-up jacket and either a red hat or red knit mask/hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

