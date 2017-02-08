Franklin PD: Man wanted for stalking domestic assault victim

The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for stalking.

According to police, 21-year-old Javonte Easley was arrested for domestic assault.

Once he was released from jail, Easley allegedly started stalking the victim in the case.

Easley is believed to be in Franklin or Nashville.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers in Franklin at 615-794-4000 or Nashville at 615-74-CRIME. Information leading to his location and arrest is worth up to $1,000.

