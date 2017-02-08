Volunteers going to help with tornado recovery in New Orleans - WSMV Channel 4

Group of TN volunteers going to help with tornado recovery in New Orleans

About 250 homes were destroyed and about 2,000 others were damaged after a tornado touched down in New Orleans East Wednesday.

    About 250 homes were destroyed and about 2,000 others were damaged after a tornado touched down in New Orleans East Wednesday.

    Debris is widespread after a tornado touched down in Eastern New Orleans on Tuesday. There are reports of casualties and people are still trapped inside homes, sources claim.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Disaster Response Team is looking for volunteers to go help New Orleans clean up after tornadoes ripped through the city on Tuesday.

According to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, the group will leave from Monterey at 6 a.m. Thursday and return on Sunday.

Those interested in volunteering can call Ken Hall at 931-239-3318 for more information.

About 250 homes were destroyed and about 2,000 others were damaged in the tornadoes.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

