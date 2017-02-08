(MEREDITH) – Debris is widespread after a tornado touched down in Eastern New Orleans on Tuesday. There are reports of casualties and people are still trapped inside homes, sources claim. The number of victims is still unclear at this time.

Debris is widespread after a tornado touched down in Eastern New Orleans on Tuesday.

Three tornadoes touch down in southern Louisiana

Recovery begins - again. About 250 homes were destroyed and about 2,000 others were damaged after a tornado touched down in New Orleans East Wednesday.

About 250 homes were destroyed and about 2,000 others were damaged after a tornado touched down in New Orleans East Wednesday.

250 homes destroyed, about 2,000 more damaged in New Orleans East

Group of TN volunteers going to help with tornado recovery in New Orleans

The Tennessee Disaster Response Team is looking for volunteers to go help New Orleans clean up after tornadoes ripped through the city on Tuesday.

According to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, the group will leave from Monterey at 6 a.m. Thursday and return on Sunday.

Those interested in volunteering can call Ken Hall at 931-239-3318 for more information.

About 250 homes were destroyed and about 2,000 others were damaged in the tornadoes.

