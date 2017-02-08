City Winery's Girl Scout Cookie Wine Pairings

Thin Mints + 2015 Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

Just as these crisp wafers are covered in chocolate coating and made with natural oil of peppermint, some of the natural aromas in City Winery's Cabernet Sauvignon are mint and eucalyptus. Together, they provide a delicious blend. With notes of dark fruit like black cherry, strawberry and currant, the fruity taste balances the milk chocolate. The bitterness of the chocolate and the tannin structure in the wine don't overpower each other, and instead, provide a surprisingly delightful taste in your mouth.

Samoas + 2015 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon

The City Winery Pinot Gris has a touch of residual sugar, and its sweetness calls for the perfect pairing of crispy cookies coated in caramel, toasted coconut and dark chocolate coating. The ripe fruit from the wine and noted minerality complements perfectly with these cookies, ushered by white pear, peaches and apricots.

Tagalongs + 2014 Centennial Chardonnay, Sonoma

A classic pairing with peanut butter is Chardonnay. The richness and texture of the peanut butter covered with a chocolate coating pairs perfectly with this varietal. Chardonnay, having an affinity for oak, creates a luscious mouthfeel that will leave your palate wanting more.

Savannah Smiles + "615" Sauvignon Blanc, California

These crisp, zesty lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar are the perfect addition to a cool glass of white wine. The flavor aromas in Sauvignon Blanc is citrus: lemon, grapefruit, followed by green apple and pear. An easy pairing guideline to follow is combine acid in wine with acid when pairing wine with food.