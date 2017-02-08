Audit suggests Jeremy Durham potentially violated campaign finance law

A former state lawmaker expelled for misconduct is being asked to defend the way he used his campaign money.

A new audit released by the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance lists a number of Jeremy Durham’s purchases that are potentially prohibited under campaign finance law.

Registry member Patricia Hime said if the transactions are counted separately, the activity could possibly amount to more than 500 violations.

“It’s just a proverbial onion,” said Registry member Tom Lawless. “Every layer you get to just gets worse.”

The report outlined 12 overarching ways Durham potentially violated campaign finance law between 2013 and June 2016.

The accusations range from failing to report campaign contributions amounting to more than $36,000 to allegedly accepting contributions above the campaign limits to the tune of $5,500.

The audit also suggests Durham paid for items prohibited under campaign finance law.

Such expenses included spa products costing $43.70, sunglasses amounting to $105, and even Durham’s own birthday celebration at JJ’s Wine Bar, which topped $250.

The investigation also revealed Durham paid landscapers $1,474 to work at his personal home, in addition to purchasing $541.70 airline tickets for his wife to travel to Washington D.C.

The law states it’s illegal to use campaign funds for personal use.

Last year Durham was expelled from the legislature following an Attorney General report that accused him of sexually harassing 22 women at the General Assembly.

Durham’s attorney, Peter Strianse, fought to keep the report private until he could respond fully to the allegations.

“You’ve sort of read it in a vacuum, you’ve haven’t heard the other side,” Strianse told the Registry on Wednesday.

“But this is a normal proceeding for audits,” Hime said.

“Are you guys asking for different or special treatment?” reporter Alanna Autler later asked Strianse.

“I’m not asking for any special treatment,” Strianse said. “I’m just asking them to be a little more judicious in what they did with this report.”

The Registry decided to release the audit to the public while they decide what violations, if any, Durham faces.

While Strianse did not elaborate on their findings, he did question why the Registry released them.

“I don’t know if it’s political or if it’s just the flavor of the month,” he said. “Everything associated with him is of great interest to the media.”

Durham and his attorney must respond to the Registry by May. In June, they will have an opportunity to address the Registry at a meeting.

Other findings suggest Durham accepted per diem payments from the legislature for meals and other expenses, even though he charged those same payments to his campaign account.

Another allegation is that he failed to report interest on his campaign contributions, which is required by law.

The Registry will also review whether Durham used campaign funds to increase personal investments – an allegation Strianse said the law did not prohibit.

The Registry began auditing Durham in June 2016.

