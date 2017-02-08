THDA offering $15,000 for new Nashville home buyers who qualify

Home ownership may have gotten a little cheaper for those looking to live in Nashville.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is now offering a $15,000 incentive for those who qualify to buy a home in some targeted neighborhoods.

The U.S. Treasury has committed $60,000,000 to help neighborhoods that have been slow to recover in Tennessee. Some of those neighborhoods are right here in Nashville.

If someone qualifies, they can get a $15,000 loan to pay their down payment and closing costs on a home in one of those neighborhoods.

The loan has no interest and homeowners wouldn't have to make payments for 10 years.

After five years, they’ll forgive 20 percent of that loan each year until the borrower owes nothing at the end of 10 years.

This is to keep people from using the money to flip houses. Borrowers will have to pay it back if they move.

Homeowners will still have to have a mortgage for the rest of the cost of the house.

The THDA says this program isn’t so much to help low-income people buy homes as it is about invigorating these neighborhoods with middle-income people.

"Mortgages aren’t really a poverty program. We assume you have enough income that buying a house makes sense for you that you can afford what you’re going to buy and that you have the track record that makes us comfortable you’ll pay pack that loan," said THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey.

Of course, there are some restrictions to the program. Click here for more information.

