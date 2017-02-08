Embattled attorney Andy Allman pleads not guilty to criminal theft

Embattled Hendersonville attorney Andy Allman had an arraignment hearing on Wednesday morning in Davidson County court.

Allman did not appear, but his new attorney, David Raybin, was there to enter a not guilty plea for criminal theft.

Allman was hired as an attorney to help handle a client's estate. He is accused of stealing more than $230,000 directly from the account.

Allman is charged with criminal theft between $60,000 to $250,000.

He was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail after the TBI raided his home. Allman is currently out on bond and is suspended from practicing law.

Channel 4 has reported dozens of other clients have accused Allman of taking retainer fees and not pursuing or finishing their cases. There are pending civil suits in those cases.

"Mr. Allman is working with me. His files have been taken over by an attorney so that the clients are taken care of, so we are assessing that situation right now. There are a lot of clients we are dealing with," Raybin said.

Raybin said they will be working to see if clients who are owed money will get their money returned by Allman.

